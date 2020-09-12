Florida reports 3,190 new positive coronavirus cases, 98 new deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health reported 3,190 new cases of the respiratory illness Saturday, bringing the state total to 661,571 since the pandemic was first detected here in March.

The DOH reported 98 new deaths Saturday, bringing Florida’s death toll from the pandemic to 12,756. Florida’s death total is comprised of 12,600 residents and 156 non-residents who died in the state from the virus.

Death data is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to the DOH.

Recent deaths from COVID-19 across Central Florida made up 20 out of the 98 new fatalities reported across the state.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Saturday morning, there were a total of 2,684 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 compared to the same time 24 hours ago.

The DOH reported 194 new hospitalized patients Saturday, bringing the state total to 41,215 for people who have been in hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

Florida’s positivity rate -- the number of new cases compared to overall tests --- was 4.44% on Friday, the lowest recorded rate since Aug. 29.

Here are three things to know about the virus for Sept. 12. Click on the blue headline to read more about the story:

Florida bars reopen: Bar owners across Central Florida are getting ready to reopen after the state announced bars are allowed to reopen starting on Monday. Bars originally closed in March with a brief reopening in June, but the state forced them to shut their doors again due to a spike in coronavirus cases later that month. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Thursday bars are allowed to reopen on Monday at 50% capacity.

When will Florida enter phase 3: During an event in Miami, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties will joins the rest of the state in Phase 2 of reopening beginning on Monday. Here in Central Florida, performance halls continue to prepare to reopen and bars can reopen on Monday -- so what’s next? DeSantis has not indicated when Phase 3 could happen, however, his reopening plan calls for Phase 3 when “there is no evidence of a rebound or resurgence of COVID-19 cases.”

Rapid tests for football players: Orange County high school football players will take rapid coronavirus tests a few days before a game, Orange County Public Schools officials said. The school district is still working out the details but the rapid tests will only apply to football teams, coaches and trainers. Football players, coaches, and trainers will take a rapid test on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday of next week. Find out what happens to those who test positive by clicking or tapping here.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the Central Florida region:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 7,926 65 731 6 254 1 Flagler 1,533 29 121 1 18 0 Lake 7,021 49 491 6 147 7 Marion 9,108 65 856 2 237 2 Orange 37,846 145 1,181 2 409 4 Osceola 11,740 56 582 4 136 0 Polk 18,337 109 1,950 21 488 5 Seminole 8,532 40 616 5 193 0 Sumter 2,101 15 233 0 60 0 Volusia 10,103 76 744 4 206 1

