New Smyrna Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A couple was found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a home in the 800 block of Bluefish Avenue to do a well-being check on the couple and found the homeowner, Joseph Patti, 58, and resident Sherrie Bolin, 54, dead.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation indicates their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide by gunshots.

Autopsies will be conducted Monday to confirm the cause of death, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day in English and Spanish at 1-800-273-8255.