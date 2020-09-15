Maintenance crew discovers human remains while working in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a set of human remains was found by a maintenance crew working in Ocala, according to police.

Ocala police said the remains, which were heavily decomposed, were found Tuesday afternoon in a drainage retention area in the 4900 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard.

Because the remains were so badly decomposed, investigators have had trouble identifying them and are still working to determine the victim’s cause of death, police said.

“In the preliminary, the body has been identified as possibly being female, unknown race or age,” Ocala police officials said in a Facebook post. “Detectives and evidence personnel will continue to investigate.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.