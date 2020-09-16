Florida senators once again try to do away with Daylight Saving Time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s U.S. Senators, known for introducing legislation on time changes, are pushing to keep the country on Daylight Saving Time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have introduced a bill that will not only keep Americans from turning their clocks back in November but will keep the country from changing their clocks in March 2021, the time of the year when time typically springs forward.

“After months of staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, families across the nation could use a little more sunshine and time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer,” Scott said.

According to the two senators, the change will help give families stability during the pandemic.

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said. “More daylight in the after school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, and while I believe we should make it permanent all year around, I urge my colleagues to — at the very least — work with me to avoid changing the clocks this fall.”

This is not the first time the pair has attempted to do away with time changes.

In March 2019, Senator Rubio re-introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make DST permanent across the country

In 2018 the Sunshine Protection Act was signed into law by then Florida Governor Rick Scott.

However, Congress has yet to pass legislation allowing Florida to have year-round Daylight Saving Time.