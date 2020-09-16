Man found shot in car in Daytona Beach, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was found shot in a car Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 8:30 a.m. along Mason Avenue in the Wedgewood Apartment complex.

Deputies said the victim was in serious condition and believed to be in his 20s.

Daytona Beach police are investigating and say the man does not live in the apartment complex but does have family there.

Officers believe the shooting could be drug-related. They are now searching for the shooter.