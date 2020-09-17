Carnival Cruise Line cancels all trips until at least end of January

Some cruise lovers will have to wait a little longer before they can set sail again.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line said it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Carnival announced Wednesday that Caribbean cruises are canceled until the end of January and other voyages are canceled into the spring.

All affected guests will receive a credit or refund.

Carnival also announced plans to sell 18 ships, 20% of its fleet.

Carnival said in a statement it’s selling its older, less efficient ships.