82ºF

Local News

Carnival Cruise Line cancels all trips until at least end of January

Company says it’s selling 18 ships

CNN Newsource

Tags: Cruise, Travel, Carnival Cruises, Coronavirus
Carnival Cruise
Carnival Cruise (Pixabay)

Some cruise lovers will have to wait a little longer before they can set sail again.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line said it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Carnival announced Wednesday that Caribbean cruises are canceled until the end of January and other voyages are canceled into the spring.

All affected guests will receive a credit or refund.

[TRENDING: ‘God, forgive me:’ Mom arrested on murder charge | Trump pushes for 2nd round of $1,200 direct payments | Daylight Saving Time debate]

Carnival also announced plans to sell 18 ships, 20% of its fleet.

Carnival said in a statement it’s selling its older, less efficient ships.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.