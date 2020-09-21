Florida State vs. Miami: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – Florida State will play against the University of Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in the team’s second game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in the season opener and Miami started the year 2-0.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell tested positive for coronavirus on Sept. 19.

Chris Thomsen will coach on the sidelines on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is an 11-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 57.5