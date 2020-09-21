Orlando Melbourne International crowned most scenic airport, according to report

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando Melbourne International Airport has been crowned the most scenic airport in North America, according to a report.

This marks the fourth year on PrivateFly’s annually published list, but the first time Central Florida’s coastal airport rose to the No. 1 spot.

“We are excited to top the North American list of most scenic airports,” Greg Donovan, executive director at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, said in a news release. “We owe a big thank you to our community, passengers and friends that continue to vote and acknowledge how remarkable the views on our approaches and departures truly are.”

The beachside airport was first recognized for its beauty in 2017 when it debuted in the top 10.

Voters shared their love for MLB with one person adding, “As you fly over Central Florida not only do you get to see the wildlife, major highways and small towns, but you also get to see the Space Coast as you come in further to land. If you come in from the east you then get the amazing view of Melbourne Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. Breathtaking!”

