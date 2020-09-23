Florida vs Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

OXFORD, Miss. – The Florida Gators will open the 2020 season on the road against Ole Miss at noon on Saturday.

The Gators enter the game as the No. 5 team in the country.

Kyle Trask threw 24 touchdowns, rushed for 4 touchdowns, and threw for 2,901 yards.

Florida had 11 wins last season.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Marty Smith

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 14.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 56.5