Titusville man accused of intentionally hitting bicyclist with car, officers say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after officials said he “deliberately struck an adult male bicyclist with his vehicle.”

Titusville Police arrested Kevin Rex Ross, 55, of Titusville, after he officers said he purposely accelerated his 2018 silver Chevy Cruze and struck a man on his bicycle.

Ross contnued to drive as the bicyclist “tumbled from the front to the end of the vehicle.”

Officers said the two men had a argument just before the incident.

Ross was arrested at the scene of the crime and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Ross is being held at the Brevard County Jail with a $15,000 bond.