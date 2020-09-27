Woman hospitalized after being shot on I-4, police say

A woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot while in a vehicle on I-4, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

There were four other people in the vehicle, but they weren’t injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.