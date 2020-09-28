2 people shot in drive-by shooting in DeLand, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in DeLand on Tuesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the shooting happened on the 1000 block of S Clara Avenue.

This is just west of Woodland Boulevard and one mile south of New York Avenue.

The victims, a 33-year-old man, and a 68-year-old woman are expected to survive, according to investigators.

Two houses and a car were hit by the gunfire, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.