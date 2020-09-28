Florida surpasses 700K cases after health officials report 1,882 new cases of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – The state of Florida surpassed a grim milestone Sunday after new cases pushed the state over the 700,000 case mark.

The Florida Department of Health announced 1,882 new cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday. The new cases of the respiratory illness bring the state’s total to 700,564 since the pandemic was first detected in Florida in March.

On Sunday 10 new deaths were reported by the Florida Department of Health. Florida’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 14,200 deaths, including 168 non-residents who have died in the state.

Of the 10 deaths reported in the state, six new deaths were reported in Central Florida.

Data from COVID-19 related deaths is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to health officials.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Sunday morning, there were a total of 2,101 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.

The DOH reported 64 new hospitalized patients Sunday, bringing the state total to 43,533 for people who have been in the hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.85% to 5.85% over the past 2 weeks in Florida. The current rate of positivity was 4.15% Friday.

Health officials believe the daily rate should be below 10% to scale back local precautions to help stop the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization advises societies can reopen when they can keep their overall positivity rate at 5% or below.

[SEE SATURDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 107 new COVID-19 related deaths, 2,795 new cases]

[TRENDING: Florida moves to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening | Missing 11-year-old girl from Apopka found | President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court]

Below is a breakdown of cases in Central Florida counties.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 8,841 41 794 3 293 0 Flagler 1,726 4 140 0 23 0 Lake 7,466 22 567 0 189 0 Marion 9,708 40 940 5 288 6 Orange 39,973 98 1,332 1 445 0 Osceola 12,438 43 636 1 145 0 Polk 19,849 84 2,065 6 529 0 Seminole 8,998 26 648 2 208 0 Sumter 2,222 5 250 0 67 0 Volusia 10,815 26 804 1 239 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.