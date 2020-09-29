Man commits suicide hours after being booked into Brevard jail, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was booked into the Brevard County Jail early Sunday morning was found unresponsive in his cell about eight hours later and now his death is being investigated as a suicide, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Henry Lee Walker was booked at about 1:10 a.m. on charges of DUI and violation of his sexual offender probation.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies said a guard conducting a security check found Walker with a sheet around his neck that had been attached to the bedframe.

[TRENDING: Celebrating Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 | ULA set for Tuesday rocket launch | Local coronavirus mask mandates remain in effect]

The guard and Walker’s cellmates removed the sheet and the guard began CPR, but Walker was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is continuing, however, the preliminarily evidence indicates that Mr. Walker committed suicide,” deputies said in a news release.

Deputies said the last suicide at the jail occurred on Jan. 20, 2018.

Anyone with information about Walker’s death is asked to call Agent Philip Urbanetz of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633- 8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).