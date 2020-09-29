Suspect in Titusville hit-and-run facing homicide charge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a Titusville hit-and-run is facing a homicide charge, according to the police department.

Titusville police said Galvin Lemazia Ware, 25, of Titusville is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid involving serious bodily harm, robbery with force, driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license causing serious bodily harm, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows Ware is accused of driving over 41-year-old Robert Boyd Johnston and fleeing the area of Wager Avenue and Union Street.

Officers said evidence shows a surveillance photo of the vehicle helped identity and get an arrest warrant for Ware.

Authorities said Ware was arrested at his place on Sept. 25.

Johnston died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Ware is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond, according to police.