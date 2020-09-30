Family and friends of woman injured in hit-and-run seek arrest in case

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Family and friends of a person hit by a vehicle in Melbourne told News 6 that they are hoping an arrest is made soon.

Sarah Rekab said her mother, Josephine Rekab, 55, was hit on Saturday, just after 5 p.m near A1A and Paradise Boulevard.

“I thought it was weird that I hadn’t heard from her because we communicate a lot. We work together,” Rekab said.

When she was able to see her the next day, Rekab said it was emotional seeing her mother.

When I saw her the next day and her neck was in a brace and her face was scraped up," Rekab said.

Kelly Redona said that she works with the victim. She was placing flyers around the area of the accident on Tuesday evening.

“Everybody in our community is just disgusted by this and we just want results and we are glad that you are here to help us get results,” Redona said.

Melbourne Police released images the agency said were from surveillance footage in the area. Investigators said that it shows the suspect vehicle, a maroon mini-van with significant damage near the front passenger side.

Rekab said witnesses attempted to stop the driver before the vehicle left the scene.

She also said that her mother has a long recovery ahead of her.

“I don’t think that she understands the gravity of what happened and the repercussion that will follow because he doctor told me that she’s not going to be able to walk for a long time,” Rekab said.

Melbourne Police said anyone with information can call Melbourne police at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.