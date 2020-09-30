Florida State vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State is still looking for the first win of the 2020 season as the Seminoles play against Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

FSU has started the season 0-2 and this will be the first game of the year for Jacksonville State.

This will be the only FSU home game against a non-conference opponent this season.

Quarterback James Blackman has thrown for 318 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this year.

Jordan Travis has been FSU’s leading rusher with 91 yards.

Tight end Camren McDonald is the leading receiver with 10 catches, 99 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

What channel is the game on? Fox Sports Sun

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? Fox Sports Go

Who are the announcers for the game? Tom Werme, James Bates, Lyndsay Rowley

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 26.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? A total was not set at the publishing of this article