Florida vs. South Carolina: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 3 Florida Gators will play against South Carolina at noon on Saturday.

Former Gators coach and current USC coach Will Muschamp will make his return to Gainesville.

In four years as the Gators head coach, Muschamp was 28-21, he only won one bowl game with the team and only made one BCS bowl appearance.

The two best players on offense for the Gators are tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask.

The Kyle-to-Kyle connection was the main reason for a Gators win in the season opener.

In the first game of the year, Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns.

Four of his six touchdown passes went to Pitts, the tight ended the day with 8 catches and 170 receiving yards.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Marty Smith

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is an 18-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 57.5