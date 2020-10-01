Person injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who was shot Wednesday night at an Orlando apartment complex is expected to survive, according to Orlando Police Department officials.

Police responded to a shooting with one victim on Long Road at The Isle Apartments.

[TRENDING: Central Florida Latina has world painted on her skin| Florida governor l;ets eviction moratorium expire | Bar asks veterans, service dogs to leave]

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information about a suspect or the victim was provided by Orlando police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.