71ºF

Local News

Person injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say

Shooting happened at Isle Apartments on Sept. 30

Tags: Orlando, gun violence, crime
Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade
Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade (WPLG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who was shot Wednesday night at an Orlando apartment complex is expected to survive, according to Orlando Police Department officials.

Police responded to a shooting with one victim on Long Road at The Isle Apartments.

[TRENDING: Central Florida Latina has world painted on her skinFlorida governor l;ets eviction moratorium expireBar asks veterans, service dogs to leave]

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information about a suspect or the victim was provided by Orlando police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.