Here’s the treatment President Donald Trump is receiving for COVID-19

President Donald Trump will spend a few days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

White House officials said as a precautionary measure, Trump received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail.

He has also been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin, according to White House officials.

One of the symptoms Trump has shown is fatigue while First Lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and a headache.

Officials said the rest of the first family has tested negative for COVID-19.

Trump’s visit to the medical center is precautionary, according to an AP report.

The AP reports the president will continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

A campaign rally in Sanford was planned for Friday, the event was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19