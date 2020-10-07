Group demands new sexual assault policies for Osceola County schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A dozen students and alumni of Osceola County public schools gathered for a demonstration Tuesday evening.

Osceola Coalition for Change led the charge in demanding change to sexual assault polices within the district.

Protesters said the movement was triggered following a series of posts on social media surrounding sexual misconduct surfaced in the summer, but didn’t provide an exact timeline of all the incidents.

Olivia Tyndall participated in the demonstration outside the administration building and said the group wants to get results soon.

Tyndall said the group sent the school board a 12-page letter demanding changes, offering options and a meeting.

“We’re focusing on the next generation of students so part of our efforts since we sent them our letter of demands is to change the protocols for the next generation,” Tyndall said.

The Coalition said the Osceola County school board met with seven students on Monday, ahead of a Tuesday school board meeting. But Tyndall said they didn’t meet with the Coalition.

“We want a meeting and that is what we wanted from the beginning of our contact with the district,” Tyndall said.

Multiple former and current students spoke during public comment and expressed concerns about the board’s inaction to address protocols. The school board departed from their custom and addressed the group’s allegations.

“We’re not sweeping any of this under the rug. From the moment I received the first email until today, this issue has been front of mind, not only from me but for Dr. Pace, for all of our board members as well as our attorney,” Board member Terry Castillo said.

The Coalition said they were hoping the board would present a timeline of when they would confront the issue. Instead, the district said the concerns are being reviewed.

“It’s very important that you know that while you may not see movement the way that you would like to see it, these allegations, the conversations, all the emails we’re taking exceptionally serious,” Castillo said.