P.F. Changs announces 289 layoffs across Central Florida restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – P.F. Chang’s China Bistro warned the Department of Economic Opportunity of mass layoffs, saying 289 workers will be impacted across three Central Florida locations.

Citing economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic, the company filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, WARN notices, with the agency on Sept. 18.

With the reduction of hours and unforeseeable business circumstances, P.F. Changs said 93 workers would be out of a job at its Daytona Beach location, 105 workers from its Orlando restaurant and another 91 workers at its Winter Park bistro, according to the filings.

These layoffs impact dozens of hosts and hostesses, cooks, bartenders, servers, operating partners and even senior sous chefs.

“The reduction of work hours at this location are the unfortunate result of sudden, unexpected COVID-19 -related circumstances that were conditions outside of the Company’s control and for which the continued duration is still unknown,” the WARN notices read. “Any reduction in the notification period is a result of the unforeseeable business circumstances and economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”