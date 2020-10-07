89ºF

P.F. Changs announces 289 layoffs across Central Florida restaurants

Restaurant chain sent in WARN notice in mid-September

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

A P.F. Chang China Bistro restaurant is seen in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The restaurant is among big corporate names on the governments list of 650,000 recipients of coronavirus relief loans despite the controversy that prompted other high-profile businesses to return billions of dollars in loans. P.F. Changs China Bistro said its loan of between $5 million and $10 million helped keep 12,000 workers employed as it transitioned its over 210 restaurants to take-out. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
ORLANDO, Fla. – P.F. Chang’s China Bistro warned the Department of Economic Opportunity of mass layoffs, saying 289 workers will be impacted across three Central Florida locations.

Citing economic hardship from the coronavirus pandemic, the company filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, WARN notices, with the agency on Sept. 18.

With the reduction of hours and unforeseeable business circumstances, P.F. Changs said 93 workers would be out of a job at its Daytona Beach location, 105 workers from its Orlando restaurant and another 91 workers at its Winter Park bistro, according to the filings.

These layoffs impact dozens of hosts and hostesses, cooks, bartenders, servers, operating partners and even senior sous chefs.

“The reduction of work hours at this location are the unfortunate result of sudden, unexpected COVID-19 -related circumstances that were conditions outside of the Company’s control and for which the continued duration is still unknown,” the WARN notices read. “Any reduction in the notification period is a result of the unforeseeable business circumstances and economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

