Nontraditional holiday season travel shaping up

A new survey found that people aren’t necessarily going home for the holidays.

Travelocity’s 2020 holiday travel outlook found that nearly 60% of Americans won’t be traveling to see friends or family during the holidays.

Of those, nearly a third say they won’t be celebrating at all.

But it’s not all bah humbug.

25% of people say they’re planning to take a personal vacation before the end of the year and 45% of families with children are still planning to take a leisure trip.

About 1,000 adults were surveyed online in September for the outlook.