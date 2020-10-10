Central Florida pastors hold virtual prayer across city for social change

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several Orlando pastors from different houses of worship came together virtually to pray for the city as part of “Faith & Blue Weekend.”

Organizers of “Orlando Prays” said Saturday’s Zoom prayer was the first time they’ve held this event.

Orlando Police Senior Chaplin Andrew Wade was one of the pastors who spoke during the prayers.

“To come together and to seek to try to really change the social culture of what we are experiencing today,” Wade said.

Wade said the prayer event is part of the national movement “Faith & Blue Weekend.” Law enforcement agencies across the country are partnering with faith leaders to reinforce connections between officers and the communities they serve.

“What we’re wanting to do is to involve the faith community in praying for these officers and not bridging so much a gap, but really a reconnect,” Wade said.

Pastors shared their prayers as they were stationed at several different landmarks across the city, including Delany Park, Orlando Health, and the courthouse. The pastors prayed for the community as a whole.

“We picked different sites of institutions in our community that needs to make the social change at this time,” Wade said.

Wade said at a time when there is so much unrest in our country, coming together with faith leaders to rebuild trust will make a difference.

“We’re just believing that if we do that together and show the unity and the willingness to change for the good, then God will help us,” he said.