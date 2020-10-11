Man arrested, charged after fight leads to another man’s death, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with another man’s death, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the homeless camp in a wooded area off Siesta Lago Drive and North Poinciana Boulevard on Friday in reference to a deceased body, officials said.

Deputies found the victim dead with obvious signs of trauma, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the investigation revealed the victim and Celeo Maldonado-Gala, 67, were involved in a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical confrontation.

Maldonado-Gala cooperated with the investigation. After obtaining probable cause, officials said detectives arrested Maldonado-Gala on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this case or any other similar incidents is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.