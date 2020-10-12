Black man led by rope by cops on horseback sues for $1 million

A Texas man is suing the city of Galveston and its police department for $1 million.

Video from August 2019 showed Donald Neely, arrested on criminal trespass charges, being led through town tied to two officers on horseback while handcuffed.

Neely, a Black man, accuses the officers of “extreme and outrageous” conduct and says he “felt as though he was put on display as slaves once were.”

Neely also said one horse was acting dangerously and he was afraid of being dragged down the street.

The trespassing case was dismissed, and the Galveston Police Department apologized to Neely.

There’s been no word from the city or police department about Neely’s lawsuit.