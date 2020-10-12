Suspects barricade inside home after beating man with metal pole, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two suspects spent hours barricaded inside a home, refusing to come out, after they beat a man with a metal pole Monday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 2 a.m. from a man who said he was robbed and beaten with a piece of wood and a metal pole at a home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand.

[TRENDING: Trump holds rally in Sanford | Mystery space object may be old rocket | NFL coach: Virus outbreak shows who the ‘whiners are’]

Records show the suspects in the attack, Jason Sumner and Andrea Dunmire, refused to leave the home once authorities arrived on scene.

Dunmire was the first to surrender about four hours into the standoff and then it was another five hours after that when Sumner left the home, according to authorities.

Video from the incident shows him standing near a broken window with his hands extended out in front of him.

SWAT/Aerial Response Team assist: Assault/battery, robbery Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to an assault/battery call at 1695 W. Euclid Ave., DeLand, where the victim reported he was beaten with a 2x4 and a metal pole, and robbed. Two suspects, Jason Sumner and Andrea Dunmire, barricaded themselves inside the residence and refused to come out for several hours. After about 4 hours, Dunmire came outside and was taken into custody without incident. About 5 hours after that, Sumner surrendered and was also arrested without further incident. The victim had large contusions on his left hand and his right eye, which was nearly swollen shut, in addition to abrasions on his forearms and back. Dunmire was charged with robbery with a weapon in addition to her misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a trespass charge. She was in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail later Monday afternoon on $6,000 total bond. Sumner, who has a violent criminal history including convictions for armed robbery and false imprisonment, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and principal to robbery with a weapon with a bond of $20,000. Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 12, 2020

Dunmire was arrested on a charge of robbery with a weapon as well as an outstanding warrant. Sumner faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and principal to robbery with a weapon.

Deputies said the victim suffered injuries to his hand, forearms, back and eye.