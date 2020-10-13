Deputies: Burglar attacks homeowner with crowbar, takes car after stealing keys from pants

DELTONA, Fla. – A Volusia County homeowner who interrupted a burglary was attacked with a crowbar by the assailant, who then stole the man’s car, deputies said.

The burglary and carjacking happened early Sunday at a home on Cottageville Street near Deltona.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner interrupted the burglary, prompting the culprit to attack him with a crowbar. The two fought and the burglary suspect stole the victim’s keys from his pants pocket, deputies said.

The car thief then drove off in the man’s blue 2019 Ford Edge, according to deputies.

The vehicle has a Florida license tag of EXH-L18, but it may have been removed or swapped, deputies said.

Deputies did not say if the homeowner was injured during the attack.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-860-7030, ext. 20116 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.