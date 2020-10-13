Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shuts down Palm Coast drug house

PALM COAST, Fla. – A sign that reads “This Drug House Closed For Business” is now pitched in the front yard of a Palm Coast home, courtesy of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators posted the sign Tuesday after deputies served a narcotics search warrant and made three arrests.

FCSO said the search warrant stemmed from ongoing allegations of drug deals. After a series of investigations, deputies went to the home on Warner Place and seized fentanyl, a loaded shotgun, cannabis, prescription medication and various drug paraphernalia, which included more than 100 needles, according to a sheriff’s office release.

As detectives continued their search they also recovered $1,000 in stolen jewelry, as well as other stolen property, according to deputies. Flagler County property crime detectives are now working to follow up with the theft victims.

Three men were at the home and taken into custody. Detectives arrested 24-year-old John William Isles, 29-year-old Daniel Clark McIntyre and 25-year-old Tylor Whitaker on drug paraphernalia charges.

“This residence has been a problem house for a while and as a result has made the Sheriff’s High-Interest Target list,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “As always, we welcome tips from the community and thank everyone for being patient while our detectives obtained evidence for a search warrant."

Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.