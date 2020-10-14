Clermont man accused of rape faces sexual battery charge

CLERMONT, Fla. – A Clermont man is charged with sexual battery after Lake County deputies say he is accused of raping a woman.

The victim made plans Monday evening to meet a friend at a restaurant on West Osceola Street in Clermont, according to the arrest report. The friend brought along Wilmer Gonzalez.

Deputies say the victim’s friend became intoxicated during the outing and she ordered an Uber to take the friend home, deciding it was not safe for him to drive. Left alone with Gonzalez, the suspect invited the woman back to his home to “continue to drink and hang out with some friends,” the report reads.

The woman decided to drive behind Gonzalez in her own car as he lead the way to his home on his motorcycle. She entered the apartment and noticed no one else was inside.

The victim quickly questioned Gonzlez about the lack of guest and Gonzlez told her his wife was out of town with their children and notified her it would be just the two of them, according to arrest documents. Details in the report say Gonzalez began to flirt with her and make sexual advances, the woman told him she was involved with someone else. That’s when Gonzalez got aggressive with her by grabbing her by the throat and knocking her down and proceeding to rape her, according to the report.

After struggling to get away, she ran to the bathroom and called a friend to fake an emergency, using the call as an excuse to leave. She drove to her friends house and called 911, according to the arrest report.

Deputies responded to the call around midnight Tuesday in which the victim showed text messages from Gonzalez that read “Thank you,” and “That was awesome” to which she never responded. Investigators say they ran the phone number to confirm it was connected to Gonzalez and he had previous incidents with Clermont Police.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim completed a rape kit in which nurses noted she suffered injuries consistent with a sexual battery. Gonzalez is now facing a sexual battery charge. He is not listed in the Lake County Jail.