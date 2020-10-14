Florida State vs. UNC: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles will host No. 5 University of North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the second week in a row FSU is playing a top-five team.

Notre Dame defeated the Seminoles 42-26 this past Saturday, FSU is currently 1-3 on the year.

Despite losing, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis played well.

Travis threw for 204 yards, ran for 96 yards, threw for one touchdown, and rushed for a TD.

UNC’s quarterback is having a great year, Sam Howell has thrown for 777 yards, 6 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In two of its four games this year, FSU has given up 40+ points to opponents this year.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay

Which team is favored to win the game? UNC is a 13-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 64