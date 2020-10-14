This teen has the longest legs in the world for a female

CEDAR PARK, Texas – A towering Texas teen is walking tall after breaking two world records.

Maci Currin, 17, has claimed the title for longest legs for a female and a teenager.

The teen towers above her family at 6 feet, 10 inches tall. Her legs measure 53 inches, 60% of her total height.

Currin says she wants to become the world’s tallest model so she can inspire other tall women to embrace their bodies.