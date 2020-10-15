Lake County deputies search for woman involved in suspicious encounter with 9-year-old girl

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a woman authorities said was involved in a suspicious encounter with a 9-year-old girl at an area playground.

The Sheriff’s Office said the encounter occurred near the playground in front of Building 5 of the Raintree Apartments in Clermont on Oct. 6.

The incident happened between 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman is accused of approaching a girl walking her dog and grabbing the 9-year-old’s arm, according to investigators.

Investigators said the girl’s dog may have bitten the woman on her leg.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman left the scene going east toward Building 5 of the apartment complex.

Deputies said the woman was wearing a pink-striped dress and black sunglasses and she also has a tattoo of the sun on her right shoulder.

Investigators want to identify the woman and speak with her to learn more about this incident.

Anyone with information about this woman or the event is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.