TBD if Orange County Schools will continue virtual learning in January

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said it is still up in the air if the district will continue with LaunchED learning next semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The commissioners emergency order expires in December at our semester break,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the Florida Department of Education has indicated further instruction will likely be issued in mid-November to notify school districts. This will help OCPS determined if there will be an extension for the LaunchED option.

The superintendent wanted to make sure parents knew this decision will not be made by local officials.

OCPS said as of Oct. 15, 42% of students participate in face-to-face learning.

Jenkins also shared an update on winter sports.

Athletes participating in high-contact sports, including basketball, soccer and wrestling, will take part in regular COVID-19 testing.