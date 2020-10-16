Birthday parties, off-campus events continue to fuel school-related COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since Orange County Public Schools welcomed students back for in-person learning there have been more than 400 cases of coronavirus across the district in under two months and, according to Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, a majority of those case are tied to off-campus activities.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, 266 students and 139 employees have tested positive since Aug. 21. There are currently 219 students and 43 employees under active quarantine due to exposure.

However, Jenkins said while students and staff wear masks and are spread out at school the district cannot control what happens after educational hours.

Through Florida Department of Health contact tracing health officials have repeatedly tied student and staff cases to community activity. Jenkins asked parents to help their children make “good decisions" before attending birthday parties and other social gatherings.

“That is where we are seeing the cases,” Jenkins said of social events outside of school. “It’s also important for our young people to remember while they may not be negatively impacted, they may be asymptomatic, they can still carry that virus to other adults, including our employees, and those in the community who are especially vulnerable because of their age or their health conditions.”

In early September, after officials with the Florida Department of Health traced six coronavirus cases to a birthday party attended by Olympia High School students, the decision was made to close the campus for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.

All students temporarily shifted to online learning and the campus has since reopened.

On Sept. 9 Dr. Raul Pino, the health officer with the Florida Department of Health-Orange County, said contact tracers learned at least 13 students had attended a birthday party off campus on Aug. 29.

Jenkins said about 15,000 additional students returned to face-to-face learning this week. About 42% of 206,000 OCPS students are now physically in school, compared to 33% on Aug. 21.

With more students on campus, Jenkins warned families to be vigilant in hand-washing, mask wearing and social distancing.

“We especially need to exercise caution, because we suspect there will be additional cases,” Jenkins said. “We thank those parents who are still keeping children at home, but we absolutely appreciate every parent who needs their child to come to school for their education and do everything in our power to keep them safe.”