Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida hosts drive-thru college fair

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida in Parramore hosted a drive-thru college fair Thursday evening.

Organizer Tasha Robinson Banks who serves as the club’s senior service director said the event was designed to give high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to sort through college options and make informed decisions amid a pandemic.

“It’s kind of like this hope for them saying ‘Covid is not going to take everything from us’ but if it takes away all the social aspects, you still need to get your education,” Robinson-Banks said.

Eighteen schools across the state were in attendance and made curbside pitches to families that pulled up and were greeted with a packet.

High school senior Morgan Burnett attended the event and said she was relieved the event was organized.

“This makes me happy because some kids may not have this experience and it’s just great,” Burnett said.

The drive-thru college fair provided prospective students with scholarship opportunities, college admissions material, and financial aid.

“You don’t have a choice, but to succeed, there are way too many resources, supporters, and friends of the Boys & Girls Club and this is what you do,” Robinson-Banks said.

Representatives from local and state universities and colleges were on hand to answer questions. Participating schools included Historically Black Colleges and Universities along with fraternities and sororities.

Sanai Toney is a high school junior and said she has decided which college she wants to attend, but said despite missed in-person opportunities because of the pandemic she said this was much needed.

“It’s given me so many opportunities to see plenty of different schools,” Toney said.