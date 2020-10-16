Donald Trump Jr. to hold MAGA rally in Ormond Beach

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will hold a rally for his father Saturday in Ormond Beach.

The Make America Great Again event will take place at 3 p.m. at the 2A Ranch at 3455 Relay Road.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., according to President Donald Trump’s campaign site.

The rally comes a day after the president will visit Ocala.

Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to sweep the Sunshine State ahead of the Nov. 3 election.