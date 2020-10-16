79ºF

Local News

Donald Trump Jr. to hold MAGA rally in Ormond Beach

Event will be held at 2A Ranch

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, Ormond Beach, Politics, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will hold a rally for his father Saturday in Ormond Beach.

The Make America Great Again event will take place at 3 p.m. at the 2A Ranch at 3455 Relay Road.

[TRENDING: 3 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle club shooting | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? | President Trump returning to Central Florida]

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., according to President Donald Trump’s campaign site.

The rally comes a day after the president will visit Ocala.

Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continue to sweep the Sunshine State ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: