82ºF

Local News

Jaguars practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19, games will be played as scheduled

The team will be conducting all football-related activities remotely

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Sports, COVID-19, Coronavirus
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020 file photo, fans walk through a parking lot with cones to social distance the cars before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars released a statement Saturday, Oct. 17, saying a practice squad player was confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020 file photo, fans walk through a parking lot with cones to social distance the cars before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the latest NFL team dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars released a statement Saturday, Oct. 17, saying a practice squad player was confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville, Fla. – A player on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad tested positive for the coronavirus Friday night, the team said.

The team released a statement Saturday confirming the news and outlining their plans going forward.

“After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated.”

[TRENDING: President Trump predicts ‘red wave’ in Florida | Should parents sanitize Halloween candy? Florida’s Snowcat Ridge begins pre-season ticket sale]

As a precaution, the team will be conducting all football-related activities remotely as they follow NFL protocols and recommendations.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority,” the statement concluded.

The team says it plans to play Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: