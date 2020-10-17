Jaguars practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19, games will be played as scheduled

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville, Fla. – A player on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad tested positive for the coronavirus Friday night, the team said.

The team released a statement Saturday confirming the news and outlining their plans going forward.

“After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated.”

As a precaution, the team will be conducting all football-related activities remotely as they follow NFL protocols and recommendations.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority,” the statement concluded.

The team says it plans to play Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions as scheduled.