Apartment fire in Seminole County injures 7, sends 2 to hospital

Fire is still an active scene

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Florida
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department Twitter Account
Crews in Seminole County responded to a 3-alarm fire Sunday at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs.

The Seminole County Fire Chief told News 6 that the fire started on the second floor of the complex then quickly spread to the third floor, and into the attic.

Multiple crews from surrounded areas worked to control the fire and rescue people trapped on their balconies.

Officials said the area is still an active scene and the apartment complex has been fully evacuated.

Fire officials said five patients were treated at the scene while two others were taken to a hospital. Officials have not disclosed any information on injuries that might have occurred.

Three others refused to be transported to the hospital, officials said.

Families in 12 units have been displaced, the chief added.

This is a developing story and will be updated

