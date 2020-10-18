Motorcyclist collides with 11-year-old girl on bicycle on U.S. 1 in Port St. John

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist collided with an 11-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon in Port St. John, Brevard County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Schollmeyer told News 6 partner Florida Today.

The crash occurred just after 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 1 near Walgreens, at the Palm Street intersection.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified man in his 60s, was transported via medical helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Schollmeyer said.

The girl suffered minor injuries, and she was taken to Parrish Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

Schollmeyer did not have further details Sunday afternoon.