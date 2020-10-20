Osceola County deputies arrest 15 during house party crackdowns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies made 15 arrests over the weekend during its increased patrols to crack down on house parties.

The sheriff’s office said the uptick in deputy patrols is to address the violence that has stemmed from out-of-hand gatherings and to help preserve public safety. Such parties during the past few months have resulted in multiple violent incidents including shootings and at least one homicide, according to officials.

Deputies increased patrols Friday and Saturday and were able to stop two large parties and several smaller ones. Officers said during this operation they confiscated two firearms and made multiple felony arrests. Throughout the weekend authorities also did 180 traffic stops and handed out 105 citations.

In total, two women were arrested and 13 men were taken into custody. Charges from the crackdown range from driving under the influence, participating in an unlawful race such as drag racing, carrying a concealed firearm under a false name and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office said anyone with information about similar incidents should call the office at 407-348-2222 or report tips anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.