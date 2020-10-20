85ºF

Local News

Train hits, kills 40-year-old man in Marion County

Authorities were notified of crash around midnight

Tags: Marion County, Train crash
A Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
A Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train Tuesday.

Detectives investigating the death said Eric Truesdell was found by the tracks near SE 28th Place and SE 5th Terrace. The sheriff’s office released word of his death around midnight Tuesday.

Truesdell was 40 years old.

Authorities have not released any other details.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.