Train hits, kills 40-year-old man in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train Tuesday.

Detectives investigating the death said Eric Truesdell was found by the tracks near SE 28th Place and SE 5th Terrace. The sheriff’s office released word of his death around midnight Tuesday.

DEATH INVESTIGATION



MCSO Detectives are investigating a death that occurred in the area of SE 28th Place and SE 5th Terrace, where a train struck an unidentified person. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/HwWTY3z1Lc — Marion Co.Sheriff-FL (@MCSOFlorida) October 20, 2020

Truesdell was 40 years old.

Authorities have not released any other details.