Will The Villages vote for Trump or Biden?

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – With Sumter County beginning its first day of early voting Tuesday, there are questions about which way the county will lean in the presidential election.

In 2016, the retirement community of The Villages was a Republican stronghold, but despite recent stops by the Trump campaign, residents said they’ve also seen a lot of support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I think it’s close here, I really do. I don’t even want to predict who I think will win,” Gilbert Windsor said. “A lot of people are saying enough is enough. How far that goes, I don’t know.”

Across The Villages, it’s easy to find supporters on both sides.

J.R. Aponte cast his ballot during early voting.

“Donald Trump is the man for everybody,” Aponte said. “Thumbs up and four more years for Mr. Trump.”

Meanwhile, Bob Bachand said he mailed in his ballot a couple weeks ago.

“We have a Biden sign in our car. We get a lot of thumbs up and a lot of waves,” Bachand said.

No matter the election, voter turnout tends to be higher in The Villages, compared to other communities. Those votes could be key in determining the battleground state of Florida, which could sway the presidential election.

“Whether you are Democratic or Republican, people here do get out and vote,” early voter Mike Condon said.