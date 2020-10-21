Florida State vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

Florida State will head to Kentucky this weekend to play against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium at noon on Saturday.
What channel is the game on? Fox Sports Florida
How can you listen to the game? 580 AM
How to stream the game? Fox Sports Go
Who are the announcers for the game? Tom Werme, James Bates, Lyndsay Rowley
Which team is favored to win the game? Louisville is a 5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? Total was set at 61
FSU is coming off of the biggest win of the season after the Seminoles defeated No. 5 North Carolina 31-28.
This was the first win for an unranked FSU team against a top-five opponent since 1965.
[TRENDING: Woman on Delta flight punches attendant over mask | Disneyland blasts state’s guidance over closure]
Florida State leads the series against Louisville 16-4.
Special teams play has been excellent for the Seminoles this year. FSU has blocked five kicks this year.
Defensive Tackle and projected NFL first-round pick Marvin Wilson has three blocked kicks this year.
FSU likes to open the game and the third quarter with a score, Florida State has scored in seven of its 10 opening drives this year.
Florida State offensive leaders:
- Jordan Travis has thrown for 617 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions
- Travis has rushed for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns
- Tamorrion Terry has caught 21 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown
Louisville offensive leaders:
- Malik Cunningham has thrown for 1,118 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions
- Javian Hawkins has rushed for 519 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Tutu Atwell has 29 passes for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns