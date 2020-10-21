Florida State vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida State will head to Kentucky this weekend to play against Louisville at Cardinal Stadium at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? Fox Sports Florida

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? Fox Sports Go

Who are the announcers for the game? Tom Werme, James Bates, Lyndsay Rowley

Which team is favored to win the game? Louisville is a 5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? Total was set at 61

FSU is coming off of the biggest win of the season after the Seminoles defeated No. 5 North Carolina 31-28.

This was the first win for an unranked FSU team against a top-five opponent since 1965.

Florida State leads the series against Louisville 16-4.

Special teams play has been excellent for the Seminoles this year. FSU has blocked five kicks this year.

Defensive Tackle and projected NFL first-round pick Marvin Wilson has three blocked kicks this year.

FSU likes to open the game and the third quarter with a score, Florida State has scored in seven of its 10 opening drives this year.

Florida State offensive leaders:

Jordan Travis has thrown for 617 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions

Travis has rushed for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns

Tamorrion Terry has caught 21 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown

