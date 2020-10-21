Miami vs. Virginia: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – No. 11 Miami will host the Virginia Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
What channel is the game on? ACC Network
How can you listen to the game? 560 AM
How to stream the game? ESPN.com
Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George
Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 12-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 58
The Hurricanes are 4-1 on the year and the Cavaliers are 1-3.
School officials said 13,000 fans will be able to attend the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miami leads the series 10-7.
Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King threw four touchdowns in a 31-19 win against Pittsburgh last week.
The best player on defense for Miami last week was Quincy Roche, he made seven tackles and four tackles for a loss.
Roche also forced and recovered a fumble.
Miami offensive leaders:
- D’Eriq King has thrown for 1,079 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions
- Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 338 yards and 5 touchdowns
- Brevin Jordan has caught 18 passes for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns
Virginia offensive leaders:
- Lindell Stone has thrown for 426 yards for 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions
- Wayne Taulapapa has rushed for 245 yards for 3 touchdowns
- Billy Kemp IV has caught 36 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown.