Miami vs. Virginia: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – No. 11 Miami will host the Virginia Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 12-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 58

The Hurricanes are 4-1 on the year and the Cavaliers are 1-3.

School officials said 13,000 fans will be able to attend the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami leads the series 10-7.

Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King threw four touchdowns in a 31-19 win against Pittsburgh last week.

The best player on defense for Miami last week was Quincy Roche, he made seven tackles and four tackles for a loss.

Roche also forced and recovered a fumble.

Miami offensive leaders:

D’Eriq King has thrown for 1,079 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 338 yards and 5 touchdowns

Brevin Jordan has caught 18 passes for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns

Virginia offensive leaders: