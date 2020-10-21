SpaceX launch to not take place on original date, new date to be announced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center officials announced SpaceX is no longer targeting an Oct. 21 launch of the 15th Starlink mission.

The new date for the mission has not been announced at this time.

Space officials said the goal of the Starlink missions to create a space-based internet and help people who have not connected to the web to have access to these services.

This past Sunday marked the 14th round of Starlink satellites being sent into the low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX usually sends up 60 satellites per launch.

