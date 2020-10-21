Universal Music Group to build new destination hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Music Group, one of the world’s biggest music leaders, has partnered with Dakia U-Ventures to announce the launch of UMUSIC Hotels.

The two have started a joint-venture and will design and create a new global collection of music-based hotels with locations in Orlando, Atlanta, and Biloxi, Mississippi.

Officials said the hotels will embody each city’s rich local culture, musical heritage and create jobs for the economy.

“Every destination holds a great story just waiting to be told through its cultural heritage and its music. Through this new concept, we will both help people discover new ways to channel their love for music and the arts and help empower the transformation of communities worldwide through cultural, inspirational, creative, and conscious collaboration” said Robert Lavia, Chairman at Dakia U-Ventures LLC.

Rendering of new UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi, MS (Universal Music Group)

UMUSIC hotels said each of the three destinations will bring immersive experiences for fans, guests, and artists. In a press release, leaders said with help of Pyramid Hotel Group, every hotel will be skillfully designed to complement the city landscape and authentically incorporate elements of the local music scene.

“We’re excited to work with the Dakia U-Ventures and Universal Music Group teams to launch this new category of experiential hospitality and helping to create properties that truly embody the spirit of the communities of which UMUSIC Hotels will be a part. We share in the vision to give fans, guests, and our communities best-in-class experiences around the world” said Warren Fields, Pyramid’s Chief Executive Officer.

Officials said UMUSIC Broadwater hotel in Biloxi will offer a stunning performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style.

Check out a video rendering of the project below.

The Atlanta hotel will include a holistic entertainment venue while Orlando’s design will similarly reflect a music-first experience for guests.

Designs and a final location for the Orlando-based hotel have not been announced.