FWC employee arrested after punching homeless man, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old civilian Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission employee was arrested Thursday after Polk County deputies say he battered a homeless man.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Kodie Andrew Cameron Cummingham, of Lakeland,A was arguing with the man in a parking lot when he punched the victim on the right side of his face.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment, deputies said.

Cummingham was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail. He was booked and released after posting a $500 bond.