Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to California as the team plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
What channel is the game on? WKMG
How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 7.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 49
The Jaguars have lost the last five games the team has played and in and the Chargers are 1-4 on the year.
The Chargers are also on a losing streak, the team has lost its last four games.
Jacksonville will attempt to do a better job of protecting Gardner Minshew.
Minshew has been sacked 17 times this season.
Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will be playing in his fifth game with the Chargers.
Jacksonville offensive leaders:
- Gardner Minshew has thrown for 1,682 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions
- James Robinson has rushed for 362 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Keelan Cole has caught 27 passes for 362 yards and 3 touchdowns
Los Angeles offensive leaders:
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,195 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions
- Joshua Kelley has rushed for 203 yards and one touchdown
- Keenan Allen has caught 34 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns