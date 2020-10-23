Jaguars vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to California as the team plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Los Angeles is a 7.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 49

The Jaguars have lost the last five games the team has played and in and the Chargers are 1-4 on the year.

The Chargers are also on a losing streak, the team has lost its last four games.

Jacksonville will attempt to do a better job of protecting Gardner Minshew.

Minshew has been sacked 17 times this season.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will be playing in his fifth game with the Chargers.

Jacksonville offensive leaders:

Gardner Minshew has thrown for 1,682 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions

James Robinson has rushed for 362 yards and 3 touchdowns

Keelan Cole has caught 27 passes for 362 yards and 3 touchdowns

Los Angeles offensive leaders: