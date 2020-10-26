Seminole County sheriff’s deputy strikes, kills woman standing in road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County sheriff’s deputy struck and killed a Geneva woman who was standing in a road while talking to her boyfriend, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Snow Hill Road near Winding River Lane, a remote area north of Chuluota.

The FHP said the deputy, a 28-year-old Sanford woman, was driving a marked Seminole County sheriff’s SUV south on Snow Hill Road and hit the woman. The deputy’s lights and sirens were not activated, but it’s not known if she was headed to a call, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

Montes said the woman and her boyfriend were riding bikes along Snow Hill Road when they stopped for an unknown reason. The woman was standing in the road and holding onto her bike when she was struck, Montes said.

“Our traffic homicide investigators have viewed dash camera video, which did show that the woman was standing in the roadway and talking with this other pedestrian," Montes said.

The deputy performed CPR on the woman until other first responders arrived, troopers said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP. Her name and age have not been released.

“Our sympathies go out to the families of those involved in this tragic incident that occurred along Snow Hill Road on Sunday evening, in particular, the young woman who passed away," Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “We will do whatever we can to support the family in their time of need."

The deputy, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the FHP said.

“I spoke with the deputy involved who is shaken up and heartbroken, but in good health," Lemma said.

Montes said the incident serves as a reminder to both pedestrians and drivers to practice extra caution on the road.

“We have to focus on the road and for those people, those vulnerable road users,” Montes said. "Those bicyclists and pedestrians, realize that you’re vulnerable. You have to do everything in your power to make sure that you’re seen and make sure that you’re not in the roadway unless you’re crossing at a safe place, just so it’s safer for everybody.”

She said as of now, investigators don’t believe the deputy had time to react but that more information will become available as the investigation continues.

“Preliminarily, we don’t believe this deputy had time to react as the speed limit out there is 55 mph. We have not reconstructed a speed for her yet, but that will be part of our traffic homicide investigation,” Montes said.

Lemma said his agency will fully cooperate with the FHP’s investigation.

Snow Hill Road was closed immediately after the crash, but it was later reopened.